Labanc notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Labanc has played in 11 straight games, but he has just two points to show for it. The 29-year-old has mostly served in a fourth-line role in that span, so his chances on offense are likely to be limited. Labanc now has two goals, 10 assists, 25 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-6 rating over 25 appearances, but his usage is too sporadic to make him a reliable option for fantasy managers.
