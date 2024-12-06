Labanc scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Labanc snapped an 11-game goal drought, during which he had four assists, with his opening goal at 2:31 of the first period. He's played in a season-high six straight games, though he saw just 9:44 of ice time Thursday. Labanc is tough to roster in fantasy since his defensive issues occasionally lead to him being scratched. He's up to two goals, 11 points, 23 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-6 rating over 20 appearances this season.