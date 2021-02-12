Stenlund registered a goal and an assist with three shots and two PIM Thursday in a 6-5 win over Chicago.

Stenlund delivered the game-winning goal with 64 seconds left in regulation, gaining a step on a defender and beating Kevin Lankinen five-hole to complete a third-period rally for the Blue Jackets. He also assisted on a Boone Jenner power-play tally earlier in the period. Stenlund has reached the scoresheet in all four games in which he's played, collecting two goals and three assists. He had produced 10 points in his first 36 NHL games prior to this season.