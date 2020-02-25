Stenlund picked up an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

The Swede posted the secondary helper on Stefan Matteau's game-tying goal in the third period. Stenlund has accumulated eight points, 44 shots and a minus-1 rating through 26 games. The second-round pick from 2015 probably won't produce enough for fantasy owners to add him.