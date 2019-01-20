Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Descends to AHL
The Blue Jackets assigned Stenlund to AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Stenlund suited up for his first four NHL games in this stint, averaging 10:57 TOI and firing three shots on goal. The Blue Jackets don't play again until Tuesday versus the Sabres, and he could be recalled for that outing as a reserve option since the team has only 12 healthy forwards at the time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...