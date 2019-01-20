The Blue Jackets assigned Stenlund to AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Stenlund suited up for his first four NHL games in this stint, averaging 10:57 TOI and firing three shots on goal. The Blue Jackets don't play again until Tuesday versus the Sabres, and he could be recalled for that outing as a reserve option since the team has only 12 healthy forwards at the time.