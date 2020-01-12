Stenlund notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Stenlund had the secondary helper on Emil Bemstrom's first-period tally, as well as setting up Alexander Wennberg's insurance marker in the third. His confidence may be on the rise -- three of Stenlund's five points this season came on the Blue Jackets' four-game road trip. He's added 24 shots on goal and 15 blocked shots in 14 outings overall.