Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Dishes first two career assists
Stenlund notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Stenlund had the secondary helper on Emil Bemstrom's first-period tally, as well as setting up Alexander Wennberg's insurance marker in the third. His confidence may be on the rise -- three of Stenlund's five points this season came on the Blue Jackets' four-game road trip. He's added 24 shots on goal and 15 blocked shots in 14 outings overall.
More News
