Stenlund will make his NHL debut in Saturday's road game versus the Capitals, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

Due to injuries to Markus Hannikainen (elbow) and Brandon Dubinsky (hamstring), Stenlund was called up from AHL Cleveland and will slot onto the fourth line. The Blue Jackets' second-round pick (58th overall) in 2015, Stenlund has had a serviceable year with Cleveland, recording nine goals and seven assists in 33 games.