Stenlund had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

The 23-year-old has made 29 appearances in the NHL this season and has 10 points following his two-point outing Sunday. Stenlund is by no means a household name in fantasy but as long as he continues getting power-play opportunities, he'll hold some value in deeper formats.

