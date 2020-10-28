Stenlund signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
Stenlund split time between the AHL and NHL last season, picking up 18 points in 33 minor-league appearances and 10 points in 32 top-level contests. He'll likely see more action at the NHL level in 2020-21, but he probably still won't be a full-time player for the Blue Jackets, and he won't produce enough offense when he's with the big club to be worth rostering in fantasy leagues.
