The Blue Jackets placed Stenlund (upper body) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Stenlund won't be available Tuesday against Dallas, but he'll be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play since his placement on IR was made retroactive to Jan. 26. The 24-year-old forward has picked up two points through two games this campaign.
