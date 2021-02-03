Stenlund (upper body) Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers off injured reserve.
Stenlund has missed Columbus' last four games with an upper-body issue, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's clash with Dallas. The 24-year-old forward has picked up one goal and one assist through two games this campaign.
