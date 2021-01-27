Stenlund scored his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

He got on the board early in the first period, helping the Jackets to a 2-0 lead that they weren't able to protect. Stenlund has two points in two games since joining the active roster following the trade of Pierre-Luc Dubois, but his stint could be a short one with Jack Roslovic and eventually Patrik Laine on their way.