Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Notches game-tying goal
Stenlund tallied a goal on three shots Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.
Stenlund tied the game at 3-3 midway through the third period, slipping behind the New Jersey defense and beating Mackenzie Blackwood upstairs for his fifth goal of the season. The 23-year-old rookie has seven points through 22 games in 2019-20.
