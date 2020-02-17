Play

Stenlund tallied a goal on three shots Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Stenlund tied the game at 3-3 midway through the third period, slipping behind the New Jersey defense and beating Mackenzie Blackwood upstairs for his fifth goal of the season. The 23-year-old rookie has seven points through 22 games in 2019-20.

