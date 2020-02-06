Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Promoted from minors
Columbus summoned Stenlund from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
The Blue Jackets only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Stenlund's promotion, so he'll be on hand as an insurance policy for Friday's matchup with Detroit. The 23-year-old Swede has notched six points in 17 appearances with the big club this season.
