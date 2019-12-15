Stenlund was recalled from AHL Cleveland on emergency basis Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Stenlund has tallied six goals and 16 points in 27 games with AHL Cleveland this season. His last NHL action came last season with Columbus where he was held scoreless in four appearances. The 23-year-old forward could suit up for Monday's game against the Capitals as Columbus is dealing with a myriad of injuries to the forward group.