Stenlund scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes.

Stenlund drilled a one-timer from the left circle to square the game at 2-2 with 2:10 left in the second period. It was the fifth goal of the season for Stenlund, who had been held without a point in his previous seven games entering the night. The 24-year-old has accounted for eight points in 20 games on the year, but he has just two in his last 14 after a fast start to the season.