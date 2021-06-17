Stenlund signed a one-year contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Stenlund was a solid rotational bottom-six option for Columbus this season, picking up five goals, 10 points and 42 shots on net through 32 contests. The 24-year-old pivot will likely continue to have limited offensive upside due to his limited role in 2021-22, so he won't be an attractive fantasy option in most formats.
