Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Scores lone goal for Jackets
Stenlund scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Blackhawks.
The 2015 second-round pick has quietly put together a very solid camp and preseason, and while the Jackets' forward depth doesn't leave any room for a surprise to emerge and crack the NHL roster to begin the year, Stenlund may have put himself on the short list of callups once injuries hit, particularly if the club needs a center.
