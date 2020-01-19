Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Shifted to AHL
The Blue Jackets reassigned Stenlund to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
Stenlund gained confidence throughout his 17-game stint at the NHL level, collecting four goals and six points in that span. His demotion paved the way for the team to activate Oliver Bjorkstrand (ribs) off injured reserve in a related move.
