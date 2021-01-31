Stenlund (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Stenlund will miss a third straight game while recovering from an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old recorded a point in each of the two games he played this season, so he should get an opportunity immediately once he's healthy.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Still sidelined•
-
Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Notches first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Inks one-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Hits double-digit points•
-
Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Contributes assist Monday•