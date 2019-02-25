Stenlund scored twice in AHL Cleveland's 6-5 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

The hulking Swede finished the contest with a game-high six shots on goal. Stenlund's production has dried up following a quick start to the season. He has just three goals in his last 13 games for Cleveland and he went scoreless in a brief four-game stint with Columbus in January. The 22-year-old is better suited for a bottom-six role and can be ignored in all but the deepest dynasty leagues.