Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Summoned from AHL
Stenlund was recalled/a> from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Stenlund could have his NHL debut coming up Saturday against the Capitals after piecing together 16 points -- nine goals and seven assists -- over 33 games thus far for the Monsters. The 22-year-old Swede was a second-round selection by the Blue Jackets in 2015, but he didn't debut in the AHL until last season. It's unlikely Stenlund would receive a ton of run for Saturday's contest even if he draws in, so his upside from a fantasy standpoint remains limited.
