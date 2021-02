Stenlund scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 7-3 loss to Carolina. He also went 8-for-13 (61.5 percent) on faceoffs.

Stenlund batted a rebound out of mid-air all the way from the bottom of the left faceoff circle, extending the Columbus lead to 3-1 in the first period. The 24-year-old is off to a nice start to the season, reaching the scoresheet in five of his six games and totalling three goals and three assists.