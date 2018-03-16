Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Ticketed for AHL

Stenlund was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Stenlund notched seven goals and 22 points over 43 games with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League this season and he will wrap up the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign as with the Monsters. Th 2015 second-round pick could contribute for the Blue Jackets down the road, but he seems unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact with Columbus in the next year or two.