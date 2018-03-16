Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Ticketed for AHL
Stenlund was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Stenlund notched seven goals and 22 points over 43 games with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League this season and he will wrap up the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign as with the Monsters. Th 2015 second-round pick could contribute for the Blue Jackets down the road, but he seems unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact with Columbus in the next year or two.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...