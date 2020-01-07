Play

Stenlund scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Stenlund's third-period tally would count as the game-winner, his first such goal in his career. He's scored three times on 21 shots over 11 games this season. The Swede has earned second-line minutes in an injury-depleted forward group for the Blue Jackets.

