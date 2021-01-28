Stenlund (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Panthers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The Blue Jackets have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature or severity of Stenlund's injury, so at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. The 24-year-old Swede has picked up one goal and one assist through two games this campaign.
