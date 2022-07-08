Dolzhenkov was selected 109th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

A hulking winger who checks in at 6-foot-6 and well over 230 pounds, Dolzhenkov makes an immediate impression every time you watch him play. He uses his large frame to carve out space in the offensive zone and has the hands to make creative plays in tight. The major concern regarding Dolzhenkov is a lack of foot speed. There's little pace to his game, but to Dolzhenkov's credit, he battles hard to get to where he needs to be in all three zones. Forwards of this size who can play the game rarely come along, making Dolzhenkov a worthy gamble for Columbus at this stage of the draft.