Marchenko notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Marchenko has a point in five of the last six games (one goal, four assists). He helped out on Dmitri Voronkov's tally in the second period of this contest. Marchenko continues to look reliable on offense in a top-six role, racking up 29 points, 83 shots, 26 hits and a plus-11 rating through 31 appearances this season.
