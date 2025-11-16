Marchenko tallied a power-play assist and placed four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Marchenko tallied a secondary helper on the Blue Jackets' lone goal of regulation before he tallied the lone score of the shootout for Columbus. Overall, the 25-year-old winger has 12 assists, 20 points and 60 shots on goal across 18 appearances this year. Marchenko is not only on pace for a new career high in points, which would surpass the 74-point total he posted a year ago, but he's also on pace for a 100-point campaign. His outputs have been incredibly consistent, as he has at least one point in 16 of his 18 outings this year. Just four years into his career, it remains to be seen if Marchenko has what it takes to eclipse the century mark, but his consistency is an encouraging sign that he will be an elite fantasy option in most formats this season.