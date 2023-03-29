Marchenko scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
Marchenko got Columbus on the board with a power-play marker in the first period, ripping a snapshot from the circle that snuck past Igor Shesterkin. The 22-year-old Marchenko has goals in back-to-back games and four in his last seven contests. He's shown some promise in his rookie season, tallying 20 goals and 23 points in 50 games. Marchenko could be a solid upside play down the stretch while skating alongside Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau on the Jackets' top line.
