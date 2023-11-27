Marchenko scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The game was scoreless after two periods, but it took Marchenko just 13 seconds into the third to change that. The 23-year-old has been productive this month with six goals and three assists over 13 contests -- it's earned him a spot alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner on the top line for now. With the Blue Jackets struggling to generate momentum, Marchenko will have to continue playing well to stay in the top six. The 23-year-old winger has six tallies, six helpers, 56 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 20 appearances this season.