Marchenko scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.
Marchenko had the Blue Jackets' only goal against Pheonix Copley, scoring at 4:31 of the third period. The 22-year-old Marchenko has been an effective finished this season, but he snapped a seven-game goal drought with his tally Thursday. For the season, he has 17 goals, two assists, 90 shots on net an a minus-11 rating through 44 appearances.
