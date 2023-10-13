Marchenko recorded two assists in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

His rush from the Columbus end helped set up Jake Bean for the team's opening goal of the season midway through the first period, and Marchenko then fed Patrik Laine for the Jackets' only other tally of the night with less than a minute left in the third. Marchenko racked up 21 goals -- a rookie record for the club -- but only four helpers last season in 59 games, so it's encouraging to see him provide more balanced production right out of the gate in 2023-24. The 23-year-old is currently skating on a line with Adam Fantilli, the third overall pick in this year's draft and the team's new franchise cornerstone, and if Marchenko can continue to establish chemistry with his 19-year-old center, he could blow past preseason expectations for his sophomore campaign.