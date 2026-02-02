Marchenko didn't practice due to an illness Monday and could miss Tuesday's clash with New Jersey, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Marchenko's potential absence could see Isac Lundestrom move up to the first line and Kent Johnson to the No. 1 power-play unit. The 25-year-old Marchenko is currently riding a four-game point streak during which he notched one goal on nine shots and four assists.