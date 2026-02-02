Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko didn't practice due to an illness Monday and could miss Tuesday's clash with New Jersey, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Marchenko's potential absence could see Isac Lundestrom move up to the first line and Kent Johnson to the No. 1 power-play unit. The 25-year-old Marchenko is currently riding a four-game point streak during which he notched one goal on nine shots and four assists.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Finds twine in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Pockets pair of assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores again Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two points against Vancouver•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Earns pair of power-play assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Lights lamp in loss•