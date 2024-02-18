Marchenko scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Marchenko tallied at 16:24 of the first period to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead. The winger has a goal and two assists over his last three contests to find a bit more stability on offense after an inconsistent January. He's up to 16 goals, 28 points, 133 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 51 appearances. Marchenko should have appeal in deeper fantasy formats as a scoring-only winger.