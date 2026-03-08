Marchenko notched two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Marchenko helped out on third-period goals by linemates Adam Fantilli and Mason Marchment to force overtime. During his four-game point streak, Marchenko has produced two goals and five assists, as well as 11 shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The 25-year-old winger is up to 54 points, 165 shots on net, 44 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 56 outings this season.