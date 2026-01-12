Marchenko notched two power-play assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Marchenko had a hand in the tying goal by Charlie Coyle and the game-winner by Dmitri Voronkov. Through six outings in January, Marchenko has picked up two goals and four assists, continuing a hot stretch that started in late December. The winger is up to a total of 16 goals, 21 helpers, 13 power-play points, 131 shots on net, 34 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 41 contests this season.