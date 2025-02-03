Marchenko (undisclosed) did not play in the third period of Sunday's 5-3 loss to Dallas, and head coach Dean Evason did not have an update on the winger's status, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports that Marchenko took a puck to the face while on the bench in the second period. Before departing, Marchenko registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 11:19 of ice time. If the right-shot blueliner is unable to play Tuesday in Buffalo, Kevin Labanc will likely fill a bottom-six role after serving as a healthy scratch in seven consecutive contests.