Marchenko scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.
Marchenko extended Columbus' lead to 2-0 in the first period, burying an Adam Fantilli feed off a two-on-one rush. The 23-year-old Marchenko now has points in four straight contests and three goals in that span after going seven games without a tally to open the year. Overall, he's up to seven points (three goals, four assists) through 11 games this season while skating with Fantilli on the Blue Jackets' second line.
