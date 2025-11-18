Marchenko notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Marchenko set up Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov for tallies in the second period. While Marchenko hasn't scored in five games, he's kept his point streak going to 12 contests (three goals, 12 assists). The 25-year-old winger's playmaking this year is a continuation of his gains in that area from 2024-25, when he had a breakout year of 31 goals and 43 assists in 79 outings. This season, he's up to eight goals, 22 points, 60 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 19 contests.