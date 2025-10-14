Marchenko scored his fourth goal of the season on five shots on net in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

The goal was an absolute beauty. With the Blue Jackets stuck in their own zone midway through the second period, Marchenko picked Jack Hughes' pocket at the blue line, skated the length of the ice for a clear breakaway and went top shelf on jake Allen (cramping). Only Vegas' Pavel Dorofeyev has scored more goals over the early part of the 2025-26 schedule than Marchenko, and after setting new career highs with 31 tallies and 74 points over 79 regular-season games last season, the 25-year-old winger may not have found his ceiling yet.