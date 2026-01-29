Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Finds twine in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Marchenko has three goals and six assists over his last eight outings. The winger gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead late in the first period. Marchenko continues to be one of the team's most consistent scorers with 19 goals, 44 points, 149 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 48 appearances this season. He's a safe fantasy option since he's locked into a top-line role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Pockets pair of assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores again Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two points against Vancouver•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Earns pair of power-play assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two points in OT loss•