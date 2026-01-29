Marchenko scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Marchenko has three goals and six assists over his last eight outings. The winger gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead late in the first period. Marchenko continues to be one of the team's most consistent scorers with 19 goals, 44 points, 149 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 48 appearances this season. He's a safe fantasy option since he's locked into a top-line role.