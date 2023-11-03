Marchenko scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

The 23-year-old winger, who had been a healthy scratch the prior two contests, opened the scoring early in the first period by snapping a quick shot past Matt Tomkins from the faceoff circle to the goalie's right. Marchenko scored 21 goals in 59 games as a rookie last season, so the goal-scoring talent is there, and he has four points in eight games to begin his sophomore campaign.