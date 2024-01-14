Marchenko scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle.

He wired a slap shot past Joey Daccord early in the second period. It was his 14th snipe of the season, but first in his last 10 games (one assist). Marchenko burst on the Columbus scene last year with 21 goals in just 59 games, but his minus-23 required an antacid. He's made improvements in his two-way play (plus-5 in 41 games). But Marchenko needs to be a bit more consistent in his offense to offer fantasy managers value in any league other than the deepest single-year formats.