Marchenko scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

Marchenko took a pass from Dmitri Voronkov and wired a wrist shot from the right face-off circle under the glove of Jonas Johansson. He had five shots. The goal extended Marchenko's scoring streak to four games, including five goals and one assist (14 shots).

