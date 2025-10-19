Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Four-game, six-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay.
Marchenko took a pass from Dmitri Voronkov and wired a wrist shot from the right face-off circle under the glove of Jonas Johansson. He had five shots. The goal extended Marchenko's scoring streak to four games, including five goals and one assist (14 shots).
