Marchenko's (knee) status for Thursday's matchup versus Detroit will be determined closer to puck drop, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Marchenko looks poised to return following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his knee injury, though he hasn't officially been given the all-clear. Prior to his absence, the winger was struggling to find the back of the net, going goalless in his last eight outings -- though he did chip in six helpers over that stretch, including three with the man advantage.