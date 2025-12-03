default-cbs-image
Marchenko's (knee) status for Thursday's matchup versus Detroit will be determined closer to puck drop, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Marchenko looks poised to return following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his knee injury, though he hasn't officially been given the all-clear. Prior to his absence, the winger was struggling to find the back of the net, going goalless in his last eight outings -- though he did chip in six helpers over that stretch, including three with the man advantage.

