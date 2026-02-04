default-cbs-image
Marchenko (illness) is slated to be a game-time decision Wednesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Marchenko missed Tuesday's 3-0 win over New Jersey due to the illness. He has 19 goals and 46 points in 50 outings in 2025-26. If Marchenko is able to return Wednesday, then Danton Heinen might be a healthy scratch.

