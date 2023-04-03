Marchenko tallied a goal and assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
Marchenko set up Boone Jenner's game-tying tally in the third period before scoring the winner 16 seconds into overtime, ripping a shot past the glove of Cam Talbot. Marchenko now has three goals and four points in his last five contests. The 22-year-old winger has had a solid rookie campaign, logging 21 goals and 24 points in 53 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Adds power-play tally in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Scores in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Breaks up shutout bid•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Nets two power-play goals in loss•