Marchenko has three goals and an assist through his first two games with AHL Cleveland.

The 22-year-old was caught in a roster crunch during training camp after coming over from Russia in the offseason and didn't make the initial NHL roster, but Marchenko is doing his best to get the Blue Jackets to re-think that decision. With Patrik Laine (elbow) already sidelined and Columbus off to an 0-3 start to the season, it may not be long before Marchenko is called up to make his Jackets debut, and potentially provide the offense with a jolt.