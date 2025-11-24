Marchenko (undisclosed) left the morning skate with an apparent injury, and it's unclear if he will play against Washington on Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Marchenko is undergoing an evaluation, and his availability may not be known until after pregame warmups. He has compiled eight goals, 22 points, 65 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 19 hits in 22 appearances this season. If Marchenko is unavailable to play against the Capitals, Zach Aston-Reese will likely return to the lineup, while Yegor Chinakhov will probably occupy a top-six role.